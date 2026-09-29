Prince Harry's Speech Disrupted by Unexpected Teleprompter Glitch

Prince Harry faced an unexpected interruption during his speech at the Clinton Global Initiative meeting last Wednesday when a teleprompter glitch forced him to abruptly conclude his remarks. Using the platform to address the pressing issues of overreliance on technology, particularly artificial intelligence and social media, Harry paused after delivering a critical statement: “Social media learned how to capture our attention. AI is learning how to enter our relationships. We do not have years for what comes next.” With a simple “And that’s it,” he exited the stage with a slight smile, leaving the audience in surprise.

Technical Glitch Leads to Sudden Exit

As reported by People, witnesses inside the venue noted that Harry ceased speaking immediately after the teleprompter screen encountered a “glitch.” However, approximately 40 minutes later, the 42-year-old returned to the stage to finish his speech, humorously remarking, “AI got into my speech, so I was asked to come out and finish it.”

This appearance, held in New York City, marked one of several public events he has participated in since he began a busy schedule, which kicked off with the Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London on September 17. During that event, Harry shared insights into his and Meghan Markle’s recent transition back to the U.K. after their move from California’s Montecito area.

“It’s good to be back on British soil,” he told guests, adding that his family is adjusting well to their new home in the Cotswolds. He appeared upbeat as he mingled with friends and supporters, including U.K. DJ Sonique, who reflected on past experiences with the prince, expressing that it’s “nice” to have Harry back.

Notably, Meghan Markle was absent from Harry’s recent events. However, she has been spotted out and about, notably visiting a local pub, The Three Horseshoes, where she met with fellow celebrity Ellen DeGeneres, who relocated to the area nearly two years ago.

Meghan Offers Sneak Peek into Their New Life

On September 13, Meghan shared glimpses of their reestablished life in England via a series of Instagram clips. Harry, in a recent interview with Canadian network CTV, discussed their move, indicating there were “lots of reasons” for the shift, though he refrained from detailing them. He did express that “it’s been great” to return to his homeland.