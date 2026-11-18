Channing Tatum has opened up about his role as a father to his daughter Everly, sharing with fans his humorous realizations about his dancing skills—or lack thereof. The talented actor, known for his extensive dance routines in films like Step Up, admits that his background in sports doesn’t quite translate to the world of dance, especially when it comes to his daughter’s chosen style.

Tatum’s Challenge with Irish Dance

In a candid interview with E! News’ Will Marfuggi, Tatum expressed his struggles in supporting Everly’s passion for dance. “All my years of sports are absolutely useless,” he said, highlighting the contrast between his athletic prowess and Everly’s interest in Irish Celtic dancing. Unfortunately for Tatum, he confessed that he can barely assist her, saying, “I can help a little dance, but she picked a certain style of dance that I also cannot help with: Irish Celtic dancing. So, I’m useless to her.”

Watching from the Sidelines

As a devoted father, Tatum attends his daughter’s Irish step dance recitals, but even there, he finds himself in a tricky position. “I have to look at her instructor when she comes off and I’m like, ‘Was it good? It looked good to me,’” he admitted, underscoring his reliance on others for validation regarding Everly’s performance.

A Lighthearted Perspective