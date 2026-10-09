Blumhouse Reveals Shocking Title Details and Star Lineup at NYCC

As horror filmmakers Jason Blum and James Wan continue to navigate the mixed reviews for their latest project, “Other Mommy,” they remain focused on future endeavors. During a thrilling 90-minute presentation at New York Comic-Con, the duo unveiled an exciting lineup of upcoming films from Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

Plans for a New ‘Exorcist’ Film and More

Fans of the horror genre can look forward to a slew of new offerings from Blumhouse over the next year. This includes a new installment in the “Exorcist” franchise featuring Scarlett Johansson, as well as “Violent Night 2” starring Kristen Bell. Additionally, Blumhouse is collaborating with MatPat on fresh projects and revamping the “Blair Witch Project.”

Jason Blum Addresses the ‘Other Mommy’ Title Controversy

Notably, “Other Mommy” made waves this weekend, not just for its box office success but also for the backlash it faced in reviews. Speculation arose regarding the film’s title, with many questioning why it wasn’t called “Other Mother,” a change that could have enhanced its thematic ties to “Coraline.”

Blum addressed this controversy during the panel, revealing, “Well, funnily enough, my partner James Wan wanted to call it ‘Other Mother,’ and he got outvoted. This is probably why we should always listen to James Wan.”

Kirsten Bell Takes on Mrs. Claus in ‘Violent Night 2’

In a lively announcement, Kristen Bell confirmed her role in “Violent Night 2,” stepping into the intriguing character of Mrs. Claus, alongside David Harbour. Bell shared her surprise upon receiving the call from Harbour, exclaiming, “I think I was so confused when he called, because I didn’t even know they were making a second one.”

Once the project was clarified, Bell was eager to join, stating, “David told me I would play a badass Mrs. Claus, who’s every bit as capable as Santa is. And I said, ‘Say more.’ And we made it work.”

Teasers for New Instalments of Popular Franchises

Fans of the franchise can also anticipate a reimagining of “Paranormal Activity,” set to hit theaters on May 21. Blum reflected on the significance of the original film, stating, “’Paranormal Activity’ is such an emotional movie for me because it’s really how Blumhouse started. It really gave birth to everything that we’ve done.”

Blum and Wan showcased a teaser video featuring director Ian Tuason, who reenacted a chilling scene of the at-home footage that marked the original’s frightful journey, announcing that the film is currently in production.

Exciting New Projects on the Horizon

Director Craig Zobel revealed that he will helm the adaptation of the critically acclaimed comic series “Something Is Killing the Children,” written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Werther Dell’Edera. Blumhouse is developing the story for both a live-action film and an adult animated television series, with Tynion IV leading the latter. Producers for the project include Blum as well as Stephen Christy and James Tynion IV from BOOM! Studios and Penguin Random House.

Expanding Beyond Film

In addition to their film projects, Blumhouse is venturing into the gaming world with the launch of their horror game, “Grave Seasons,” set to premiere on March 9. Blum also teased exciting promotional prize packs tied to Fortnightmares, which will celebrate the Purge’s Lady Liberty.