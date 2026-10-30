Curry Barker’s Bold Collaboration Proposal to Nathan Fielder

Curry Barker, the director of the acclaimed film “Obsession,” has expressed his enthusiasm for Nathan Fielder’s innovative work in “You Can See Everything.” Following a recent screening, Barker reached out to Fielder in hopes of collaborating on future projects.

Barker’s Reaction to Fielder’s Work

At the Time100 Next Gala held at Pier59 Studios, Barker shared his thoughts on “You Can See Everything,” stating, “I thought it was freakin’ insane and awesome.” His admiration for the project was evident as he admitted to knowing little about Elizabeth Holmes’ story before watching the film: “I feel like I missed certain tiny things, but it was three hours long and I wished it was longer. That’s rare, you know?”

Potential Collaboration on the Horizon

When asked about a possible collaboration with Fielder, Barker revealed, “I told him that. I said, ‘Hey!’ … I just put it out in the water.” The interest in working together reflects a broader trend in the film industry, as both Barker’s “Obsession” and Fielder’s project have forced a reevaluation of cinematic narratives that resonate with Gen Z audiences.

Industry Impact and Recognition

Barker noted the unique style of “You Can See Everything,” which blurs the lines between narrative and documentary storytelling. As Variety’s chief awards editor, Clayton Davis, pointed out, the film has “turned the movie landscape topsy-turvy.” Barker echoed these sentiments, stating, “It felt new, fresh, different. You almost can’t even call it a documentary, but it totally is. I’m just a huge fan of what [Fielder] is doing.”

Starstruck Moments and Celebrations

As Barker navigates the awards circuit, he is likely to encounter Fielder again, especially since both of their films continue to earn recognition alongside some of the year’s most celebrated works. Reflecting on the glamorous atmosphere of the Time100 Next event, Barker shared, “I did the Academy Gala and I was just blown away. I mean, every direction you look is someone that you’ve seen your entire life on social media, and you’re like, ‘Holy cow, this person’s here. This person’s here.’ That was a crazy experience.”

One particular celebrity encounter that left Barker starstruck was with Emma Watson. “I was a huge ‘Harry Potter’ fan growing up, and I saw Emma Watson and I froze,” he recalled. “It’s so weird, I’m meeting all of these people that I really look up to, but there’s something different about when it’s someone from your childhood that really means a lot. That changes where you’re like, ‘Oh, woah.’ I was totally weird to her. I was trying to play it cool. But I did not play it cool.”

Upcoming Projects and Future Endeavors

Barker was honored at the Time100 Next alongside fellow rising stars such as Raye, Druski, and Paapa Essiedu. The night featured a captivating performance from Raye, who delivered jazzy renditions of “Cry Me a River” and “Happier Times Ahead.” Comedian Ashley Padilla also made waves with her humorous toast, joking, “I was going to say something like the children when they asked me who or what gives me hope for the future. But I realized I don’t know any.”