Willa and Women Make Movies are collaborating to bring the thought-provoking documentary “Love Apptually” to theaters across the U.S. this winter, strategically timed for a Valentine’s Day release.

Exploring Technology’s Impact on Love

Directed by Shalini Kantayya, “Love Apptually” chronicles French journalist Judith Duportail’s compelling narrative that begins with her initial intrigue in Tinder. The film delves deep into her subsequent investigation of how technology and corporate motives influence our quest for meaningful human connection. This journey leads Duportail to a shocking discovery: Tinder’s hidden desirability rating system. After requesting her personal data, she received an astonishing 800 pages of information that reveal the platform’s extensive data collection practices.

Unpacking the Cost of Convenience

Kantayya’s film offers a critical examination of how dating apps are engineered to enhance engagement and profitability, often jeopardizing genuine human relationships. The documentary raises essential questions surrounding themes of agency, autonomy, privacy, and the commercialization of intimacy. “I’ve watched Big Tech move from capturing our attention to shaping our most intimate human relationships,” Kantayya remarks. “‘Love Apptually’ questions whether the loneliness epidemic is rooted in technological design.”

Festival Screenings and Reception

“Love Apptually” premiered at the prestigious Hot Docs festival and has recently been showcased at DOC NYC. The film represents the culmination of Kantayya’s trilogy that scrutinizes technology’s effects on personal experiences, following her acclaimed works “Coded Bias” and “TikTok, Boom.” Both previous films premiered at Sundance, aired on PBS’s Independent Lens, and garnered Emmy nominations.

A Reflection on Love in the Digital Age

Elizabeth Woodward, founder and CEO of Willa and producer of the film, notes, “Valentine’s Day is a time when we celebrate love, but ‘Love Apptually’ prompts us to examine the forces that influence how we find it.” Woodward emphasizes Kantayya’s ability to unveil how technology has transcended simply capturing attention to actively influencing our intimate relationships. The team is eager to present the film to audiences, particularly at a time when these discussions are incredibly relevant.

Support from Women Make Movies

Debra Zimmerman, executive director of Women Make Movies, expresses pride in their long-standing collaboration with Kantayya, stating, “We have worked with Shalini Kantayya since her first film, ‘A Drop of Life,’ and we were proud to support ‘Love Apptually’ through our Production Assistance Program.” Following the impactful reception of “Coded Bias,” Zimmerman notes the importance of continuing conversations about technology’s influence on society.

Production and Executive Team