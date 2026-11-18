In a heartfelt moment during a recent event, Anne Hathaway expressed her gratitude to supporters, saying, “Thank you for the support,” after receiving a warm round of applause. The talented actress, who is known for her roles in films like “The Devil Wears Prada,” reflected on her feelings after the response, admitting, “I always feel so rude saying that. I feel so bad.”

Embracing New Challenges as a Girl Mom

Hathaway is set to embark on a new chapter in her parenting journey, as she and her husband, Adam Shulman, prepare to welcome their first daughter. The couple is already proud parents to two boys, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. As she anticipates raising a daughter, Hathaway shared insights on her experience of nurturing sons, emphasizing the importance of emotional support for children of all genders.

The Importance of Emotional Confidence for Boys

During an interview with Access Hollywood in July, Hathaway remarked on the critical role of emotions in raising boys. “The thing to remember about boys is they have feelings,” she stated. “Sometimes, we think about that more in the realm of girls, but it’s just as important to give boys that emotional foundation and make sure they feel just as safe as we make our girls feel.” This thoughtful perspective underlines her commitment to fostering emotional resilience in all her children.

A Glimpse at Hathaway’s Stylish Pregnancy