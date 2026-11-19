Hollywood‘s influence on Capitol Hill is becoming increasingly pronounced as lawmakers rally support for a federal film incentive. The initiative, known as the Motion Picture, Television and Entertainment Revitalization Act (MPTERA), aims to introduce a tax credit ranging from 20% to 30% for film and television labor costs. However, advocates are awaiting the right legislative vehicle—a bipartisan tax package—to propel this measure forward, especially given the limited time remaining in the current lame-duck congressional session.

Key Support and Bipartisan Momentum

Support for MPTERA is markedly bipartisan, with 76 House members and 14 Senators—equally divided between Republicans and Democrats—co-sponsoring the legislation. Rep. Laura Friedman, a co-author of the bill, emphasized the growing backing during a recent statement, urging Congress to act swiftly: “There’s bipartisan, widespread support for this. It’s growing every single day.”

Republican Senator Katie Britt from Alabama is the latest to join in support, arguing that the film industry is crucial for creating good-paying jobs and stimulating investment across the country, extending far beyond Hollywood.

Challenges Ahead

Despite this momentum, several hurdles remain. The political landscape is complicated following the midterm elections, and the Directors Guild of America cautioned its members about a “narrow window” for Congress to take action by year-end. The union’s leadership confirmed that they are actively engaging key Congressional decision-makers to include MPTERA in a viable tax bill if one emerges.

Adding to the urgency, President Trump recently met with actor Jon Voight and took to Truth Social to call for swift action on the film incentive, stating, “Get this done!” However, Trump’s influence does not guarantee success; just days before advocating for the MPTERA, his push for a substantial defense bill faced internal resistance among Senate Republicans.

The Legislative Timeline

With critical issues like funding for the Iran war and potential government shutdown looming—particularly as funding expires on December 11—the path forward for the film incentive remains precarious. Additionally, Senate Democrats are grappling with their own leadership challenges, as Sen. Chris Van Hollen seeks to unseat Chuck Schumer as Democratic leader.

Film and television industry stakeholders are lobbying lawmakers to emphasize the importance of the federal incentive in revitalizing domestic production and bringing jobs back from overseas. Notably, SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin met with Schumer to advocate for the initiative.

Looking Forward