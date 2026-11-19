Jax Taylor, a familiar face from the reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules,” has publicly shared his battle with kidney cancer, shedding light on the personal challenges he has faced during this difficult time. In a heartfelt reflection, Taylor expressed immense gratitude for the unwavering support of his girlfriend, Brittany Krebs. He highlighted how vital she has been in his life, stating, “I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life.”

Health Reflections Following Diagnosis

In light of his recent diagnosis and subsequent surgery, Taylor has been introspective about his health and wellbeing. He emphasized the importance of valuing one’s health, sharing, “If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted. I did for many years and I won’t ever do that again.” His candid remarks serve as a reminder to fans and followers about the significance of prioritizing personal health.

Milestones Amidst Struggles