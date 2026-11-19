In a delightful display of support, Travis Kelce was present at the 2026 CMA Awards, where his partner, Taylor Swift, delivered an impressive performance. The couple’s choice of venue for a private celebration earlier in the year underscores their desire for intimacy amidst the glitz and glamor of their high-profile lives.

Choosing the Ideal Venue

Kelce revealed that Madison Square Garden (MSG) was selected as the perfect location for their white-veil occasion. “We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions,” the NFL player shared during an episode of his New Heights podcast in September. “We needed it to be a private feel. MSG went above and beyond to give us that.”

A Memorable Evening

However, it wasn’t just the impressive venue that contributed to the magic of that evening in July. Kelce expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made the event possible, stating, “I can’t thank everybody enough that showed up, but also that helped put the show on. It was so cool to see everyone from my childhood not only mesh with Taylor, but [the people] from her childhood and her family and friends.”