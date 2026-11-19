Angus T. Jones, known for his role as the son of Jon Cryer’s character on the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men, has had a tumultuous journey since rising to fame. Once a child star earning a reported $350,000 per episode, he experienced a significant shift in perspective regarding the show and its content, ultimately leading him to reevaluate his career path.

Departure and Reassessment

In 2012, a controversial video emerged in which Jones criticized Two and a Half Men, referring to it as “filth.” This footage, part of a 15-minute religious testimonial for Forerunner Chronicles, a Seventh-day Adventist ministry in Alabama, struck a chord with audiences and prompted widespread discussion. Jones later expressed regret for his comments, apologizing for “showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed.”

Despite his departure from the series, he made a comeback for the show’s finale in 2015. Jones articulated his struggle with the show’s themes, admitting to a conflicting relationship with his role. Speaking to Houston TV station KHOU, he stated, “The show was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people, and I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn’t okay with it, but I was still doing it.”

A New Chapter

Following his time on the CBS sitcom, Jones’ career took a backseat, with his last major acting credit being in Louis C.K.’s 2016 limited series Horace & Pete. His most recent appearance, though uncredited, was in the 2023 Max series Bookie.