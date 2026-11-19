Angus T. Jones, known for his role as the son of Jon Cryer’s character on the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men, has had a tumultuous journey since rising to fame. Once a child star earning a reported $350,000 per episode, he experienced a significant shift in perspective regarding the show and its content, ultimately leading him to reevaluate his career path.
Departure and Reassessment
In 2012, a controversial video emerged in which Jones criticized Two and a Half Men, referring to it as “filth.” This footage, part of a 15-minute religious testimonial for Forerunner Chronicles, a Seventh-day Adventist ministry in Alabama, struck a chord with audiences and prompted widespread discussion. Jones later expressed regret for his comments, apologizing for “showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed.”
Despite his departure from the series, he made a comeback for the show’s finale in 2015. Jones articulated his struggle with the show’s themes, admitting to a conflicting relationship with his role. Speaking to Houston TV station KHOU, he stated, “The show was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people, and I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn’t okay with it, but I was still doing it.”
A New Chapter
Following his time on the CBS sitcom, Jones’ career took a backseat, with his last major acting credit being in Louis C.K.’s 2016 limited series Horace & Pete. His most recent appearance, though uncredited, was in the 2023 Max series Bookie.
Reflecting on his life outside of acting, Jones attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he embraced a more typical lifestyle. In a 2016 interview with People, he admitted, “I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I’m having fun and enjoying where I’m at. I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine.”