The highly anticipated sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has finally arrived. Titled “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” and directed by David Fincher, this Netflix-backed film is being praised by film critics as a “wildly entertaining” experience and a standout of the year. With its eclectic cast and engaging storyline, the film promises a delightful journey through 1970s Los Angeles cinema.

Critical Acclaim for a Stylish Sequel

Film critic Simon Thompson described “The Further Mis-Adventures of #CliffBooth” as a project that “pops, throbs and crackles.” He noted that it serves as a love letter to Los Angeles, similar to its predecessor. He referred to the film as a “slick and sexy romp,” highlighting its slower build-up and a climactic final act that is particularly engaging.

Zach Pope, another critic, termed the film “a PURE cinematic trifecta of Tarantino’s signature chaos, Fincher’s meticulous attention to detail, and Brad Pitt’s effortlessly charismatic Cliff Booth.” He emphasized the film as a stylish homage to 1970s Hollywood, where viewers can revel in a laid-back, entertaining misadventure with a beloved character.

Star-Studded Cast and Captivating Storyline

Drew Taylor from The Wrap expressed his enthusiasm, likening Tarantino and Fincher to “peanut butter and chocolate,” and encouraged audiences to experience it on the biggest screen available. He called the film “an absolute triumph” and a must-see for any moviegoer. Meanwhile, Critics Choice member Ricky Válero labeled it “an absolute banger,” praising its aesthetic richness and the portrayal of the relationship between Los Angeles and the movies.

Variety’s Clayton Davis said the film is a “wild, hilarious hangout movie,” with Brad Pitt delivering what he called his best performance since the original film. He praised Elizabeth Debicki for her intoxicating presence and acknowledged that the supporting performances were so enjoyable that they could have warranted more screen time. Davis also commended the film’s gorgeous cinematography, suggesting that while the 2019 film was a love letter to L.A., this sequel is a full-on sonnet.

A Glimpse into Cliff Booth’s Continued Journey

In “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” viewers will see the return of Brad Pitt as the titular stuntman. Set in 1977, eight years after the original film, the plot follows Cliff’s escapades as a Hollywood fixer entangled in a challenging situation with a popular movie actor. The film features a notable supporting cast, including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller.

Pitt previously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which received critical acclaim and grossed $410 million globally. The film secured ten Oscar nominations, solidifying its status in film history.

A Creative Collaboration with Anticipated Release

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” boasts a screenplay by Tarantino, who has chosen not to direct this sequel due to his intention to retire from directing after completing one more feature film. Fincher revealed that the initial draft of the script was an extensive 230 pages, but he managed to trim it down by 60 pages.