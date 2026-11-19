After a five-year wait, gamers are thrilled to dive back into the chaotic world of Grand Theft Auto VI. A major highlight of this installment is the story of Bae-Luxe and Roxy, two longtime friends who rap under the name Real Dimez. Their journey unfolds as they sign with a fictional label called Only Raw Records, riding a wave of success following an earlier collaboration with local rapper DWNPLY. The duo’s new label boss, Dre’Quan Priest, has a unique perspective on talent scouting, whimsically referring to dancers as his “A&Rs.”

Rap’s Evolving Role in the GTA Universe

The GTA franchise has long intertwined the worlds of gaming and hip-hop. Back in 2004, players stole a rhyme book from Madd Dogg, a character voiced by Ice-T, to help OG Loc launch a rap career in San Andreas. The game’s authenticity was enhanced by contributions from notable figures like DJ Pooh and voice actors such as Young Maylay and MC Eiht, who brought characters to life through their performances.

The Sonic Evolution of Grand Theft Auto

In GTA V, released in 2013, the music experience evolved even further as titans of hip-hop and R&B curated the game’s soundtrack. The iconic DJ Pooh hosted a station called West Coast Classics, while Los Angeles radio veteran Big Boy became the voice of Radio Los Santos. Frank Ocean’s Blonded radio show brought a distinctive vibe, showcasing tracks from Future and Aphex Twin alongside classic artists like Curtis Mayfield.

In 2021, Dr. Dre revitalized the franchise with six new tracks through GTA Online: The Contract, featuring collaborations with industry giants like Eminem and Nipsey Hussle. Anticipation for GTA VI has only grown as it arrives alongside a 34-track companion album, boasting singles such as Cardi B’s “Don’t Chart” and Travis Scott‘s “RHYNO,” as well as Yung Lean collaborating with Future and Metro Boomin on “That’s It,” all brought together by Justice’s score and contributions from SZA and Tame Impala.

A Return to Vice City

As players return to Vice City—Rockstar Games’ vibrant rendition of Miami—local legends Trick Daddy and Trina will host the channel Dirty South Classics. This channel will feature nostalgic hits like JT Money and Solé’s 1999 anthem “Who Dat” and DJ Khaled’s “Born-N-Raised,” showcasing contributions from Trick Daddy, Rick Ross, and Pitbull. According to CBS Miami, Ted Lucas, founder of Slip-N-Slide Records, played a pivotal role in curating this channel.

Bringing Authenticity to Gaming

Trick Daddy expressed pride in representing Miami’s culture, stating, “Me and Trina been representing Miami and the South from day one, so being able to bring that same energy to Grand Theft Auto just makes sense. We still here, we still working, and we still making history.” This commitment to authenticity resonates deeply, as both artists are long-standing figures in the Miami music scene.

This partnership between Trick Daddy and Trina is not unfamiliar territory; the duo has represented Miami for years and even launched a morning show on the city’s 99 Jamz radio in 2020. Their involvement in GTA VI helps bridge the gap between a digital experience and lived culture. Trina reflects, “We’ve lived this culture, we helped shape it, and now people around the world get to experience some of that history and energy with us.”