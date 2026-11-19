Ray Panthaki, the talented British actor recognized for his roles in “Boiling Point” and “Marcella,” is set to make a significant mark in the film industry with his directorial debut, “In Starland.” Drawing from personal experiences, Panthaki explores themes of loneliness and self-discovery in what he calls a “coming-of-middle-age story.”

Produced by Notable Industry Veterans

“In Starland” is crafted under the production of Panthaki’s London-based Le Bateau Lavoir in collaboration with Archface Films and Killer Films. The latter, renowned for its work in indie cinema and recently presented with Honorary Oscars, is co-headed by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. The film made its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

A Story Rooted in Personal Reflection

Panthaki shares, “I was a young carer and often felt I hadn’t come of age when society tells you that you’re supposed to. I had responsibilities that most people my age didn’t.” His acting career took off in his twenties, yet he couldn’t shake the thought of what it would be like for someone to reach their forties without fully living. He finds this quite heartbreaking yet filled with potential, stating, “It might never be too late to become the person you were supposed to be.”

Ernie’s Journey of Discovery

At the heart of “In Starland” is the character Ernie, portrayed by Clarence Maclin. His mundane existence in a small American town is dramatically altered by a group of young influencers who draw him out of his shell. Panthaki sees the film as emblematic of the struggles individuals face at different life stages. He expresses that personal growth and understanding can come at any time, suggesting that “sometimes it takes half a lifetime to understand what’s been holding you back.”

Exploring Loneliness as a Central Theme

Loneliness is a profound theme in Panthaki’s film. He notes, “It’s something I’ve experienced myself, and I’ve seen people very close to me go through it.” With an ever-connected society that seems increasingly disconnected, Panthaki calls loneliness “one of the great contradictions of our time.” He has a hopeful perspective regarding the new generation, acknowledging they face a world driven by metrics and social media while emphasizing that meaningful connection is what truly matters.

A Shift Away from Celebrity Culture

Initially, Panthaki contemplated casting influencers to meet industry demands for numbers. “I thought: Right. If the industry wants numbers, I’ll give them numbers,” he recalls. However, he later decided to focus on finding the right actors for the roles. “No follower counts, no industry heat, no looking at what people had done before,” he affirms, reflecting on his desire to create an authentic narrative without succumbing to industry pressures.

Crafting a Distinctive Artistic Vision

Panthaki was adamant about capturing the essence of his characters through the casting process. For Ernie’s role, he sought an actor who could convey a lifetime of experience with subtle emotions. He describes Clarence’s performance as having “extraordinary quality,” emphasizing the vulnerability and unpredictability he brings to the character.

A Challenging Production Journey

The tenacity required to bring “In Starland” to life was considerable. “I got to make the film I wanted to make, with the people I wanted to make it with, without having to compromise my beliefs,” Panthaki reflects on the seven-year journey. Rather than labeling the film as indie, he prefers the term “non-dependent,” highlighting that the project was built without a safety net of public financing or institutional support.

Nostalgia and Soundtrack Choices

An obsession with ’80s music played a significant role in the film’s soundtrack, enhancing the nostalgia and emotional depth of the scenes. Panthaki notes, “Nothing like disguising your own taste in music as character development!” He personally contacted musicians to secure iconic tracks for the film, emphasizing the importance of capturing the profound connection between music and memory for audiences.

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