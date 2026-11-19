The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) celebrated the best in film and television music with its 2026 winners, showcasing an impressive array of talent, including Taylor Swift, Jaafar Jackson, and Diane Warren. The event recognized outstanding contributions that have enriched viewers’ experiences through music this past year.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff Shine

Among the night’s highlights was Taylor Swift, who, along with collaborator Jack Antonoff, earned accolades for their animated film song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5.” Remarkably, Swift wrote and recorded the song within a mere eight hours, underscoring her creative prowess.

Ludwig Göransson and Other Notable Winners

Ludwig Göransson continued his winning streak with his eighth HMMA, this time for the score of “The Odyssey.” This win marks his second HMMA in the feature film score category, following victories last year for “Sinners,” which also earned him an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Meanwhile, Raül Refree was honored for both the score and the song for an independent film, “La Bola Negra” and its accompanying song “La Nieve,” respectively.

Recognizing Songwriting Excellence

Diane Warren received her third HMMA for the poignant song “One Right Here,” featured in the film “Maserati: The Brothers.” Additionally, Jaafar Jackson was recognized for his captivating performance of “Bad” from “Michael,” winning in the category of song for an onscreen performance in film.

Complete List of Winners

The awards ceremony also detailed a wide array of winners across different categories, highlighting exceptional talent in various formats:

Song – Animated Film

“I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5” — Written by Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Performed by Taylor Swift.

Song – Onscreen Performance (Film)

Jaafar Jackson – “Bad” from ”Michael”

Song – Feature Film

“One Right Here” from “Maserati: The Brothers” — Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson.

Song – Independent Film

“La Nieve” from “La Bola Negra” — Written by Guitarricadelafuente, Raül Refree, and Lucas Duran. Performed by Guitarricadelafuente.

Song – Documentary Film

“What Lies With You” from “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” — Written and performed by Linda Perry.

Score – Animated Film

Dario Marianelli – “Wildwood”

Score – Feature Film

Ludwig Göransson – “The Odyssey”

Score – SciFi/Fantasy Film

Daniel Pemberton – “Project Hail Mary”

Score – Horror/Thriller Film

Rock Burwell – “Obsession”

Score – Independent Film

Raül Refree – “La Bola Negra”

Score – Documentary

Kris Bowers – “The Eyes of Ghana”

Music-Themed Film, Biopic or Musical

“Behemoth!” – Tony Gilroy (director)

Music Documentary – Special Program

“The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel” – Ben Feldman (director)

Song – TV Show/Limited Series

“Walk with Kings” from “The Greatest” – Written and performed by Marcus “Bellringer” Bell.

Score – TV Show/Limited Series

David Fleming – “Widow’s Bay”

Song – Onscreen Performance – TV Show/Limited Series

Daveed Diggs – “Raise Him Up” from “The Boys”

Main Title – TV Show/Limited Series

“Pluribus” (“Pluribus Theme”) – Written by Dave Porter. Performed by Kenya Hathaway.

Score – Short Film (Live Action)

Michael Wandmacher – “The Seventh Turn”

Score – Short Film (Animated)

Tom Howe – “Daffy Season”

Score – Short Film (Documentary) CORE

Laura Karpman – “Cosmic Symphony”

Score – Independent Film (Foreign Language)

Magdalena Sowul – “The Cauliflower of Destiny”

Score – Documentary Series – TV/Digital

Segun Akinola – “Kingdom”

Score – TV Show/Limited Series (Foreign Language)

Stefano Lentini – “Free Women” (Italian)

Score – Video Game (Console & PC)

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Brian Tyler and Stephen Lukach

Song – Video Game (Console & PC)

“First Light” from “007 First Light” – Written by Lana Del Rey and David Arnold. Performed by Lana Del Rey.

Song/Score – Mobile Video Game

“Call of Duty: Mobile” – Jade Audio and Vladyslav Saychenko.

Music Supervision – TV Show/Limited Series

Nora Felder – “The Boroughs”

Music Supervision – Film

Julia Michels – “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Music Supervision – Video Game

Steve Schnur – “Star Wars: Zero Company”

Song/Score – Commercial Advertisement

Xfinity – “Change Happens Fast” – Alexandra Petkovski (aka FJØRA)

Soundtrack Album

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced” – Ubisoft Music.

Song – Short Film

“Tunapaa (We Rise)” from “Tunapaa (We Rise)” – Written by Scott R. Hansen. Performed by TruRaw featuring Sandriana.

Score – TV/Streamed Movie

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” – Dickon Hinchliffe.

Music Design – Trailer

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” Reveal Trailer – 2WEI and Hour to Home.

Main Title – TV Show (Foreign Language)

“Kaan Insaan” (Arabic) – Layal Watfeh.

Music Video

“By Any Means” from “By Any Means” – Directed by Fran Strine.

Song/Score – New Media

“Dungeon Fighter” Online Virtual Music Group – Written by EJAE, Alex Karlson, and T-MA. Performed by I-D, R.E.D, and Jason Richardson.

Live Concert For Visual Media

Warframe Tennoconcert 2026 – Digital Extremes.

Exhibitions, Theme Parks, Special Projects