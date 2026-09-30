Tom Cruise Dazzles with Classic Moves on Jennifer Hudson Show

Tom Cruise made a memorable appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” showcasing his iconic “Risky Business” dance moves while sporting classic black Ray-Ban sunglasses as he stepped down the show’s Spirit Tunnel. This appearance comes as part of the promotional tour for his latest film, “Digger,” directed by the acclaimed Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Catching Up with Tom Cruise

In a recent cover story for Variety, Hudson revealed that she had been eager to land Cruise as a guest during a meeting held at the World Cup final this summer. “I was like, ‘Tom, could you imagine your Spirit Tunnel? What do you think they’re going to sing for you?’” Hudson recalled of their conversation, bravely inviting him to join her on the show.

The Spirit Tunnel Experience

For those unfamiliar, the Spirit Tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is a unique pre-show tradition where the host’s staff lines a corridor at Warner Bros.’ Studio 1, singing a tailored song to welcome each celebrity guest. Thankfully for Hudson, Cruise was aware of the show’s spirit, telling her, “I watch the show, Jennifer. I watch everything. I watched you on ‘American Idol.’” This enthusiasm translated to his lively entrance.

Channeling ‘Risky Business’

A video shared on social media captures Cruise as he steps out from his dressing room, greeted by show staff wearing black sunglasses and singing a reimagined version of “Old Time Rock and Roll.” The song pays homage to Cruise’s breakout moment in the 1983 classic “Risky Business,” where he famously danced in his underwear and shades to Bob Seger’s hit.

Celebrating a Cinema Legend

The talk show’s staff skillfully remixed the lyrics to celebrate Cruise’s status as a film icon, singing, “We’ve got Tom Cruise at the Happy Place. He’s in the tunnel walking to the stage. He’s a legend everybody knows. We’ve got that Tom Cruise rock and roll.”

Tom Joins the Fun

Embracing the fun of the moment, Cruise donned his sunglasses and danced along, inviting some staff members to join in. While his handclaps may have been slightly off-beat, his enthusiasm mirrored the same level of commitment he shows when performing his own stunts in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

What’s Next for Cruise