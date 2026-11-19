Hila Klein has opened up about the emotional turmoil she has experienced following her recent accusations against her husband, Ethan Klein, star of the ‘H3 Podcast’. In a YouTube video update, Hila revealed that she discovered Ethan had allegedly been having an affair lasting more than six months with an unnamed individual, which she claims shattered her life and trust.

Facing Heartbreak and Betrayal

In her heartfelt video, Hila shared, “When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me. And it was just like the floor just disappeared.” Throughout the emotional clip, she described the pain of realizing that Ethan had lied to her every day, acting against “everything we’ve ever talked about” and “any morals that I thought he stood for.” Ultimately, she confirmed her decision to divorce him.

Struggles of a Public Relationship

Hila expressed her concerns regarding the impact of this situation on her life and career, stating, “I need to figure out what is my life going to look like? How do we co-parent when I can’t look at him or talk to him? Where am I going to live? What is going to happen to my career, my job, my employees who I’m responsible for?” Although Hila wished to handle the matter privately, she felt compelled to share her story publicly to combat misinformation and prevent others from misrepresenting her experience.

Taking Control of Her Narrative

“I decided to go public and tell it in my own words because I’m just tired of being lied to, the gaslighting, the misinformation, and I’m just not going to take that anymore,” she stated, emphasizing that she is more than just a podcast host; she is the owner of the company and accountable for her employees. As a result, Hila opted not to disclose names involved in the situation to protect her privacy and that of others.

Ethan’s Response and Future Plans