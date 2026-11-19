Tim McGraw took to the stage for the 2026 CMA Awards, marking a special family occasion as he was joined by his daughters, Audrey and Maggie. The country artist expressed his joy in witnessing their smiles during the star-studded event.

A Family Affair at the CMA Awards

On November 18, the McGraw family made a striking appearance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, where the annual awards ceremony was held. Tim, 59, looked dapper in a double-breasted black tuxedo, complemented by a classic white dress shirt and his trademark black cowboy hat.

Stunning Styles on the Red Carpet

His daughters showcased their own fashion flair, with Audrey, 24, turning heads in a stunning silky black gown featuring eye-catching cutout designs along the bodice. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Maggie opted for a sleek black dress highlighted by a square neckline and bold black straps, creating a coordinated yet individual look for the night.

Faith Hill Joins the Family Ensemble

Faith Hill, Tim’s wife and a notable figure in her own right, joined the family inside the arena after the red carpet. She also embraced the evening’s elegant theme, wearing a low-cut black ensemble that harmonized beautifully with her family’s attire. Together, they formed a fashionable representation of country music’s prominent families, making the night unforgettable.