In a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Jamie Dornan opened up about his new role as Aragorn in the upcoming film “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.” While he acknowledged the significance of taking over the iconic character from Viggo Mortensen, he noted that they haven’t had a direct conversation regarding the casting.

Jamie Dornan Steps into Aragorn’s Shoes

Dornan, best known for his role in “Fifty Shades of Grey,” is set to portray Aragorn in this new installment, stepping into a role that Mortensen made famous in the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy between 2001 and 2003. When Cohen inquired whether Mortensen had given him any advice, Dornan replied, “I haven’t spoken directly to Viggo… But he gave the stamp of approval, and that’s all I care about.”

Approval and Excitement for the Role

Dornan expressed his gratitude for Mortensen’s support, revealing that the actor had “sort of agreed to” his involvement in the project. This stamp of approval was also echoed during a recent podcast episode of “Happy, Sad, Confused,” where Andy Serkis, who directed the film and portrayed Gollum in the original trilogy, shared that both he and Mortensen are excited about Dornan’s casting. Serkis remarked, “We are thrilled that Jamie’s doing it. I mean, we’re, you know, we’re absolutely thrilled. And, by the way, so is Viggo.”

Emotional Reaction to the Role

In previous interviews, Dornan has expressed how meaningful this opportunity is to him. He shared with Entertainment Tonight that discovering he got the part brought him to tears, stating, “It’s like a dream. It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films.”

Returning Faces and New Additions