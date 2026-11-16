Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock the Stage with Wild Beards

At the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, the Red Hot Chili Peppers put on a memorable show in honor of Rick Rubin, the recipient of the Musical Excellence Award. The band’s performance of “Give It Away,” the iconic track from their 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik, was accented by their humorous take on Rubin’s distinctive style.

Performance Highlights



Taking the saying “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” to heart, all four members of RHCP took the stage with exaggerated, bushy white beards and wigs, channeling the legendary producer. They also wore bright orange-tinted sunglasses reminiscent of Rubin’s style, with drummer Chad Smith showcasing a drum kit that featured a portrait of Rubin on his bass drum.

Despite a brief hiccup caused by technical difficulties with Flea’s bass, the band smoothly restarted the song, their fake beards bouncing energetically as they performed. This playful tribute not only highlighted their camaraderie with Rubin but also captured the essence of their musical journey together, as he has produced nearly all of their albums since Blood Sugar Sex Magik, with the exception of 2016’s The Getaway, which was produced by Danger Mouse.

Rick Rubin’s Acceptance Speech



Upon receiving his Musical Excellence Award, Rubin delivered a succinct yet impactful acceptance speech, boldly declaring, “Can’t kill rock & roll.” His words resonated with the audience, emphasizing his enduring influence in the music industry.