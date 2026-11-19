As he embraces his 51st year, Ryan Seacrest is exploring new avenues to enhance his fitness regimen. The host of Wheel of Fortune recently revealed that he has taken up yoga, a decision that has not only helped him stay active but also inspired him to maintain his mobility as he ages.

Yoga Inspiration and Practice

During a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune aired on November 18, Seacrest showcased some of his newfound skills in yoga when costar Vanna White prompted him with, “Show me something.” Despite being a beginner, he eagerly demonstrated a couple of poses.

“I’m not so good. I just started,” Seacrest admitted candidly. “But I have this mat in the office upstairs. Between our meetings, I like to get down and do some things.”

His enthusiasm was evident as he moved into a cobra pose, gracefully arching his back and supporting his torso with his arms. He then transitioned into the pigeon pose, which is known for relieving tension in the hips, showcasing his commitment to learning.

Maintaining Mobility at 51

Seacrest’s decision to take up yoga stems from his desire to stay flexible and active as he grows older. He explained, “I feel like it’s important that at my age, I try and stretch it out.” This mindset reflects a growing trend among individuals in their 50s looking to prioritize wellness and longevity through fitness practices like yoga.

The Journey Ahead