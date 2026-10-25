Grok Launches Groundbreaking AI-Driven Episode of 'Odyssey'

Months after Elon Musk initially announced an ambitious plan to create a full-length, AI-generated adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey,” his company Grok has taken a significant step forward by releasing the first episode of the series.

First Episode Released

On Friday, Grok shared a 7-minute AI-generated episode of the “Odyssey” series on the platform X, previously known as Twitter. The production credits were attributed to Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker, known for their work in AI filmmaking.

Musk’s Vision for a ‘Historically Accurate’ Film

Back in July, Musk expressed his ambition to produce a “historically accurate” full-length version of the ancient Greek poem, announcing that the complete project would be ready by the end of 2026. He stated, “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” which was accompanied by an AI-generated 3-minute short posted by an X user.

Reactions to the Project

Musk’s announcement drew sharp criticism from industry figures, including director Scott Derrickson, who confronted Musk directly on social media. Derrickson remarked, “Clearly @elonmusk doesn’t know shit about cinema & he stopped reading in his 20s. His opinions on art are worthless.”

Controversial Casting Choices

While no official statement accompanied the release of the AI-generated episode, Musk has made headlines for his controversial comments regarding the casting choices in an upcoming film adaptation. He criticized the decision to cast Elliot Page as Achilles’ Ghost and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, asserting that such choices were made to fulfill the Academy’s representation and inclusion criteria for Oscars eligibility. In March, he referred to director Christopher Nolan as an “anti-White racist,” alleging that his casting choices were motivated by a desire for awards.

View the First Episode