The Odyssey Returns: Special Edition Blu-ray Announcement

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Movie enthusiasts, rejoice! Christopher Nolan’s magnificent film, The Odyssey, is set to make its digital and physical debut on November 17, just four months after its release in U.S. theaters. This timely launch allows fans to bring home the cinematic epic without an extended wait.

Exciting Release Formats

Initially announced in August, the eagerly anticipated release will include several options for collectors and movie lovers alike. Fans can look forward to a standard Blu-ray, a 4K version, and a DVD release. Additionally, for those seeking a special keepsake, a collectible Steelbook and a lavish three-disc set priced at $300 will also be available. However, it’s worth noting that both the Steelbook and the collectible set have already sold out since going online. All formats, including digital purchasing and rental options, will be available on the same day. preorder now In addition to the film, the Blu-ray features a bonus disc that includes a making-of documentary. Both the Steelbook and gift set are currently sold out.

Streaming Options and Film Overview

As of now, no streaming date has been confirmed for The Odyssey. However, being a Universal Pictures release, it’s anticipated to eventually become available on Peacock.

Based on Homer’s timeless epic poem, The Odyssey follows the journey of Odysseus (portrayed by Matt Damon) as he endeavors to return home to Ithaca following the Trojan War. In true Nolan fashion, the narrative diverges from a linear format, making for a captivating viewing experience. The impressive cast features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o, adding to the film’s illustrious appeal.

The film achieved monumental box office success, surpassing even the lofty standards set by Nolan’s previous works. With over $1.7 billion in global ticket sales against a budget of $250 million, The Odyssey undoubtedly made a significant impact, particularly in IMAX formats, for which it was originally filmed. The screenplay is also available as a paperback book.