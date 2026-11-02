Harry Styles’ Memorable Final MSG Show: Stunning Highlights

Harry Styles‘ Love for NYC on His Final Night at MSG

As Harry Styles concluded his much-heralded residency at Madison Square Garden, he shared a heartfelt connection with his New York City audience. During his first night on stage, he expressed his fondness for the city, saying, “You can get a slice of pizza any time of the night.” This simple yet relatable comment resonated with fans, highlighting the charm of New York and Styles’ down-to-earth persona.

A Tribute to Fan Favorites

The closing night of the residency was not just about the music; it was a celebration of shared experiences. One memorable moment came when fans joyfully celebrated Styles’ fun track, often referred to as the “Banana Song,” where he cheekily sings, “She’s dressed as a banana.” Such interactions emphasized the special bond Styles has cultivated with his fanbase throughout his time in the city.

Image Credit: SACHA LECCA

