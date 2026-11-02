Harry Styles’ Memorable Final MSG Show: Stunning Highlights

Harry Styles‘ Love for NYC on His Final Night at MSG
As Harry Styles concluded his much-heralded residency at Madison Square Garden, he shared a heartfelt connection with his New York City audience. During his first night on stage, he expressed his fondness for the city, saying, “You can get a slice of pizza any time of the night.” This simple yet relatable comment resonated with fans, highlighting the charm of New York and Styles’ down-to-earth persona.
A Tribute to Fan Favorites
The closing night of the residency was not just about the music; it was a celebration of shared experiences. One memorable moment came when fans joyfully celebrated Styles’ fun track, often referred to as the “Banana Song,” where he cheekily sings, “She’s dressed as a banana.” Such interactions emphasized the special bond Styles has cultivated with his fanbase throughout his time in the city.
This vibrant connection between Harry Styles and his fans is a testament to the impact of live music, especially in a city as dynamic and diverse as New York. As he bids farewell to Madison Square Garden for now, his words and performances leave an indelible mark on those who had the privilege to experience them.