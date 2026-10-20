Erik von Detten Faces Shocking Elder Abuse and Fraud Allegations

Erik von Detten, recognized for his roles in beloved Disney classics such as “The Princess Diaries” and “Brink!”, is now embroiled in a serious legal battle. An elderly couple has filed a lawsuit against him, alleging elder abuse and fraud stemming from a gold investment scheme that reportedly cost them their retirement savings.

Details of the Allegation

The lawsuit, initiated in California in May, names von Detten, 44, alongside his employer, precious metals firm Rosland Capital. Plaintiffs Sheila Greenberg, 85, and her husband, Norman Greenberg, 97, claim they were persuaded to invest over $2 million in overpriced gold coins, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately $900,000.

Rosland Capital’s Bankruptcy

Adding to the turmoil, Rosland Capital declared bankruptcy in July, citing liabilities amounting to around $64 million against only $500,000 in assets. This has drawn scrutiny from both the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to court filings.

Investigation into von Detten’s Role

The creditors’ committee involved in Rosland’s bankruptcy proceedings is seeking to subpoena von Detten as part of their investigation into the company’s dramatic decline. Their filings suggest that von Detten may have “played an instrumental part in the Debtor’s business and its financial collapse.”

The committee claims that the Greenbergs’ experience is not isolated, describing it as one of many similar accounts. They allege that numerous creditors were drawn into trusting the company under false pretenses, only to see their life savings vanish without any clarity regarding its use.

Advertising and Sales Tactics

Rosland Capital had previously advertised on networks like Fox News and Newsmax, featuring actor William Devane, who touted gold coins as a safeguard against economic instability. The company encouraged retirees to convert their IRAs into gold-backed funds, incentivizing them with offers such as “a free safe to store your gold.”

The Greenbergs’ Investment Journey

The Greenbergs reached out to Rosland Capital after spotting an advertisement in 2020. They were subsequently connected with von Detten, who had joined the firm in 2018 following a hiatus from acting. Despite indicating their limited understanding of the gold market, they revealed they had approximately $2 million in retirement savings. Allegedly, von Detten positioned himself as an expert adviser, persuading them to invest in Lady Liberty gold coins.

Financial Collapse of Rosland Capital

Rosland Capital reported revenues of $151 million in 2021. However, bankruptcy filings reveal the company suffered unsustainable losses, totaling $24 million from 2022 to 2025. The high price of gold compounded challenges as the company struggled to fulfill customer orders, leading to significant financial strain.

Accounts from the bankruptcy filing indicate that sales representatives received commissions of 15%-35% on profits from each order, regardless of whether those orders were later refunded. At the time of the company’s closure, there were about 470 outstanding messages and voicemails requesting refunds or undelivered gold products.

Creditor Concerns

The creditors’ committee suspects that the downfall of Rosland Capital was not merely a result of market conditions. They argue the facts suggest a more troubling narrative: a business model exploiting vulnerable individuals, misusing customer funds, and ultimately leaving creditors questioning the fate of their money.

Erik von Detten’s Background

Erik von Detten was a familiar face in Disney films throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. He starred as the title character in “Brink!” and played the role of Josh Bryant in “The Princess Diaries.” He also provided the voice for Sid Phillips in the animated classic “Toy Story” and appeared in various other Disney productions, including “Escape to Witch Mountain” and “Recess.” Following his acting career, he shifted focus to sales and financial services, although he did briefly return to voice his character Sid in “Toy Story 4.”