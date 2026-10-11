Rob Lowe's Son Ties the Knot with Emily Markus in California

Rob Lowe‘s son, Matthew Lowe, has entered a new chapter in his life as he exchanged vows with Emily Markus. The couple tied the knot on October 10 in a spectacular wedding held in Santa Barbara, California, attended by an impressive array of celebrity guests.

A Dreamy Ceremony

Matthew, 33, who is the son of actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff, celebrated his marriage in style. Emily looked stunning in a strapless white gown paired with a layered veil, her blond hair cascading gracefully around her shoulders. Meanwhile, Matthew complemented her elegance in a classic black tuxedo, embodying sophistication on their special day.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The low-key wedding transformed into a star-studded affair, with a number of famed friends in attendance. Among the prominent attendees were Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Cameron Diaz, Adam Levine, and Behati Prinsloo, all there to witness the couple’s union. Even more notably, Gwyneth Paltrow, a longtime friend of Rob Lowe, officiated the ceremony, adding a personal touch to the proceedings. She wore a floral long-sleeved dress as she stood between the couple at the altar.

A Family Celebration

The wedding wasn’t just about friends; it was also a heartfelt family affair. Matthew’s brother, John Lowe, was present and seen sitting beside their parents in the front row, showcasing the close-knit bonds that underpin the Lowe family.