Robert De Niro Takes a Swipe at Elon Musk

In a week marked by political uncertainty and setbacks, Elon Musk found himself the target of biting commentary from Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro. This exchange occurred during a documentary screening in New York City, where De Niro was present to introduce Musk, a highly critical film directed by Alex Gibney.

De Niro’s Sharp Commentary

During his introductory remarks, De Niro took aim at Musk’s recent financial endeavors, stating, “Elon Musk spent about 300 million dollars getting Trump elected in 2024, and he just spent close to half a billion on Republicans in this past week’s election. How did that turn out for you?” The response from the audience included cheers and laughter, highlighting the sentiment surrounding Musk’s political investments.

Challenges Facing Musk

This week also brought more challenging news for Musk, including the announcement on X that Tesla would end production of the much-hyped Cybertruck next summer. In his remarks, De Niro expressed a sense of victory for democracy in light of Musk’s financial influence, noting, “In the fight between Musk’s money and democracy, democracy won. This time. But just like his grotesque Cybertruck, Musk isn’t going anywhere.” He added that while there was much to celebrate regarding the recent electoral results against Trump and Trumpism, vigilance and readiness for action were still necessary. “This is an important film, I hope you will be as moved as I was by it and spread the word,” he urged the audience.

A Critical Reception

Director Alex Gibney thanked De Niro, recognizing his significant contributions to the resistance. The documentary Musk, which runs an impressive 3 hours and 52 minutes, is now available on VOD platforms and has grossed over $700,000 at the domestic box office following its theatrical release by Bleecker Street.

Remarks from the Tribeca Festival Co-Founder

Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the Tribeca Festival, also shared her thoughts on the film, expressing initial apprehension about its length: “Four hours, Alex, really?” Despite her concerns, she found the film “thoroughly engrossing” as it navigated the complexities of a “thoroughly gross character.” Rosenthal emphasized the film’s importance with a reference to Sun Tzu’s ancient wisdom: “2,500 years ago, Sun Tzu cautioned us to know your enemy. Musk exposes Musk the man, and we cannot look away.”

Recognition and Future Screenings