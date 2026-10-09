Willie Nelson Champions James Talarico for Texas Senate Seat

In a significant development in the Texas Senate race, country music legend Willie Nelson has officially endorsed Democratic candidate James Talarico, who is challenging incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. Nelson, renowned as a quintessential cultural icon of Texas, made the announcement in a brief video released by the Talarico campaign.

“Hi, this is Willie Nelson,” the 93-year-old singer declares in the video. “I’ve gotten to know James Talarico. He’s a good man who will be a good senator for the state of Texas. Please vote, and vote for James Talarico.” This endorsement aligns with the Talarico campaign’s prior association with Nelson, having previously appeared together backstage at Nelson’s annual July 4th concert, where the legend sported a Talarico hat.

Willie Nelson’s History of Political Endorsements

This is not the first time Nelson has utilized his platform to influence Texas elections. He previously endorsed Beto O’Rourke during his 2018 Senate campaign, even performing at a rally and releasing the song “Vote ‘Em Out.” O’Rourke’s bid against Ted Cruz ultimately ended in a close defeat, losing by less than three percentage points. Four years later, Nelson backed O’Rourke again during his gubernatorial campaign against Greg Abbott, a race that did not yield similar closeness.

A Competitive Race Ahead

The current political landscape suggests a tighter contest for Talarico than O’Rourke faced in his narrow loss to Cruz. Recent polls indicate that Talarico holds narrow leads over Paxton, reflecting a potentially transformative moment in Texas politics. However, one Texas Republican seems unperturbed by Nelson’s endorsement. Senator Ted Cruz responded to the news with a jab: “Willie’s music is great, but historically, [a Nelson endorsement] has been the beginning of the end for Democrat campaigns in Texas.”