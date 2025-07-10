Editors’ Top Picks for Nordstrom’s 2025 Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2025 is one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year, offering unbeatable deals across fashion, beauty, and home essentials. As our editors dive into this year’s sale, we’ve curated a selection of must-haves that promise style, quality, and value. From chic wardrobe staples to the latest high-tech gadgets, our picks reflect what’s trending right now. Keeping an eye on top fashion and lifestyle choices? Here’s what our editors are buying from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2025, so you can shop smart and stay ahead.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back from July 12 to August 3, and I’m ready to dive in. This event is a highlight for any shopping enthusiast, akin to an Olympic event where the best deals are the ultimate prize. Those with a Nordstrom card can start snapping up bargains early from July 8, giving them first dibs on hot-ticket items such as the ever-popular Spanx leggings, Good American swimwear, and iconic Free People pieces.

While fashion steals are abundant, this sale isn’t limited to clothing. You’ll find rare discounts on must-have Dyson hair tools, professional-grade Le Creuset cookware, and beauty essentials typically not found at a bargain. Whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, elevate your skincare collection, or splurge on a coveted item, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 2025 has something for everyone.

Fashion Finds We Love

The fashion lineup in this sale is truly remarkable. With top brands like Free People and Good American leading the way, it’s a perfect chance to snag those items you’ve been eyeing. Our editors recommend investing in versatile pieces that transition well between seasons, ensuring you get the most out of your purchases. Whether it’s the timeless elegance of a sleek blazer or the comfort of trending Spanx leggings, you’re bound to find great additions to your wardrobe.

Must-Have Home and Beauty Selections

The sale also features impressive deals on home and beauty products that rarely see a markdown. Dyson’s innovative hair tools promise salon-quality styling at home, while Le Creuset cookware brings unparalleled performance to your kitchen. For beauty aficionados, now is the time to refresh your collection with skincare and makeup products that offer both luxury and effectiveness.

I sifted through endless offers to identify the standout deals that combine quality and affordability. Before these top picks disappear, make sure to add them to your cart and enjoy the savings.