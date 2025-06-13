Top 30+ Summer Beauty Steals at Nordstrom—Save Up to 50%

Get ready to revamp your beauty routine with Nordstrom’s Summer Beauty Sale, where you can snag over 30 of the best summer beauty essentials at discounts of up to 50%. From skincare to makeup, this sale is a golden opportunity to shop high-quality products from top brands without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for sun protection or hair care, Nordstrom has curated a selection of must-have items for the season.

Summer-Ready Skin and Sun Care

Nordstrom’s sale features an array of summer beauty essentials designed to keep your skin protected and glowing. Score deals on Coola Mineral Body Organic Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 and other reef-safe sunscreens from Vacation. Embrace luxurious sun protection with La Mer’s SPF foundation, favored by celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez.

Stylish Hair Tools and Treatments

Achieve salon-worthy hair from home with discounts on various hair tools and treatments. Discover styling solutions with the Drybar Tress Press 1.25-Inch Straightening Iron and the Nume Aero Pro Blow Dry Brush. Explore innovative options like the Hairmax LaserBand 41 for hair growth, all available at a fraction of the price.

Makeup Must-Haves

Enhance your makeup collection with luxury beauty essentials, including Tom Ford’s Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50 and MAC Cosmetics’ Studio Radiance 24HR Luminous Lift Concealer. Don’t miss the chance to refresh your look with Bobbi Brown’s Waterproof Color Corrector Cream.

Exclusive Offers and Bonuses

Beyond substantial savings, the Summer Beauty Sale offers exclusive perks for Nordy Club members, like triple beauty points and gifts with purchase. Depending on their membership status, shoppers can earn up to a $20 Note for every 2,000 points, adding even more value to their purchases.

Prepare for the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starting July 12, giving you another opportunity to explore and save on both beauty and fashion essentials. Until then, indulge in these incredible summer beauty essentials at up to half off. Experience quality and luxury without the hefty price tag.