Dwayne Johnson's 'Lizard Music' Scheduled for Christmas 2027 Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon MGM Studios has officially slated the theatrical release of the live-action/CGI hybrid film Lizard Music, featuring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Benny Safdie, for December 25, 2027.

Plot Overview

Lizard Music follows a young boy, played by Theo Clark Leber, who finds himself alone and subsequently discovers a mysterious late-night broadcast showcasing lizards performing enchanting music. This revelation opens a hidden door to the extraordinary, pushing him on a quest for answers. His journey leads him to meet an eccentric elderly man known as The Chicken Man, portrayed by Johnson, and his cherished companion—a remarkable 85-year-old chicken named Claudia. As their paths intertwine, the boy and the old man form a deep connection, discovering profound magic in each other just when they need it the most.

A Magical Adventure

Together, they embark on an adventure that begins with a search for a concealed society but quickly evolves into an exploration of unseen realms, unforeseen harmonies, and the unbreakable bond that forms between two lost souls. Their journey is not only about what they uncover but also about the beauty of their companionship.

Dwayne Johnson’s Transformative Role

The film is expected to showcase another transformative role for Johnson, who will be extensively made up and prosthetically altered to bring to life the quirky septuagenarian Chicken Man. The supporting cast includes notable actors such as Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, Arya Parvathi, Regina Hall, Colman Domingo, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel McAdams, Andrew Dice Clay, and David Krumholtz.

Creative Team and Release Strategy

Benny Safdie adapted the screenplay based on Daniel Pinkwater’s beloved novel. The film’s production team includes Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt from Universal, Safdie himself from Out for the Count Productions, along with Johnson and David Koplan from Magnetic Fields Entertainment.

Given its whimsical and fantastical theme, a Christmas release is seen as an ideal strategy to appeal to family audiences. Lizard Music will hit theaters just days after major projects such as Disney/Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, as well as New Line’s Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and Lionsgate’s The Housemaid’s Secret.

Competition on Christmas Day