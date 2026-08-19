David Krumholtz Presses Pause on Acting Amid Growing Frustrations

David Krumholtz, known for his roles in “Supergirl” and “Oppenheimer,” has taken to social media to clarify his recent comments regarding his acting career, stating he is not “retiring” or “quitting” but instead putting his career on hold. In his Instagram post on Wednesday, Krumholtz expressed a “burning desire” to dedicate more time to helping others in need.

Finding Balance Amidst Success

“Firstly, I am very well. And I feel very loved,” Krumholtz shared, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received following his announcement. He emphasized that while he has achieved many of his dreams through acting, the pressures of those ambitions have become unexpectedly heavy. “That’s a me problem, not a Hollywood as a whole problem,” he explained, noting that the landscape of success in the industry is fraught with both triumphs and disappointments.

A Crossroads of Interests

Krumholtz candidly reflected on his career, acknowledging that the weight of his past achievements has begun to wear on him. “My mountain of disappointments… is starting to sting more than it used to. Need time to figure that out, let it heal,” he stated, underscoring the importance of mental health for both himself and his family. At this moment, he finds himself at a crossroads, torn between the self-involvement inherent in acting and his desire to contribute more to those in need.

Oh, So Close to Quitting

Earlier this week, Krumholtz had posted and then deleted a statement on Threads, indicating that he has been apprehensive about putting his career on hold for years due to fears of financial instability. “It became clear to me this year, that if I were to continue fighting for parts… I’d be doing so for roles that exploit my talent,” he wrote, emphasizing his views on the exploitative nature of certain artistic opportunities and the need for fair compensation in the industry.

A Step Back for Reflection

Despite his decision to take a step back, Krumholtz reassured his fans that he still has projects in the pipeline. “There’s still more work to come. Stuff to be seen. And as always, I really hope you enjoy what I’ve put out there. Just,… gimme a sec,” he concluded, leaving the door open for a future return to the screen.