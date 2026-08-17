Dwayne Johnson Serenades Daughter Simone Following Disney Legends Honor

Dwayne Johnson has officially been honored as a Disney Legend, a prestigious title recognizing his significant contributions to the Walt Disney Company. The ceremony took place at D23, where Johnson’s work in films like “Jungle Cruise,” the “Moana” franchise, and “Race to Witch Mountain” was celebrated. However, during his acceptance speech, he shared that his most cherished role is that of a father.

Emotional Reflections on Fatherhood

Johnson took a moment to reminisce about a special memory with his eldest daughter, Simone. He recounted their visit to Disneyland when she was just five years old, where they enjoyed breakfast with the princesses. “I was trying to figure that stuff out at that time: how I was going to be a father, how I was going to be a husband, man, etc. But I remember one of the princesses said, ‘Close your eyes and make a wish.’ And I’ll never forget, [Simone] closed her eyes and she made a wish,” he recalled with emotion.

As he continued his heartfelt story, Johnson reflected on the joy seen on Simone’s face as she made her wish. “I just remember that moment on my daughter’s face. I had never seen that before. She was just so into making a wish. … I said, ‘God, I wonder what was going through the little mind.’ And these are experiences that I know she’ll never forget. I’ll never forget. That’s the beauty of Disney,” he said, capturing the essence of both the organization and fatherhood.

A Special Tribute

Coincidentally, the Disney Legends ceremony took place shortly after Simone’s 25th birthday, prompting Johnson to lead the audience in a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday” for her. He also made sure to include his younger daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, who were watching from home. During his speech, he humorously remarked, “They asked me, ‘What does it mean to be a Disney Legend?’ I said, ‘Well, it means we get free tickets.’”

Emily Blunt’s Heartfelt Presentation

Emily Blunt, Johnson’s co-star from “Jungle Cruise” and “The Smashing Machine,” presented him with the Disney Legends award and shared her admiration for him. “When I first met Dwayne Johnson, I had assumed wrongly that he would have the energy of a man who was a sort of walking suplex,” she said. However, she was pleasantly surprised by his genuine nature: “What I was met with was someone who was so disarmingly wise, gentle, curious, totally unpretentious.” Blunt added that Johnson is indeed a “non-conforming, rule-breaking, mold-breaking rebel.”

Continued Legacy with Disney

This summer, Johnson reprised his role as Maui in the live-action adaptation of “Moana,” emphasizing the importance of representing Pacific Islander culture on-screen. He expressed that growing up, he didn’t see himself represented in the media, a gap he aims to fill: “‘Indiana Jones’ inspired me… but that guy didn’t look like me.”

Johnson’s impact on Disney goes beyond acting. His production company, Seven Bucks Productions, signed a first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company in 2024, allowing for the development of new films for both theatrical and streaming release. Moreover, last year, 20th Television established a first-look TV deal with the company.

A Valued Tradition

The Disney Legends Awards program has recognized exceptional talent for 39 years, starting with Fred MacMurray being honored in 1987. With this year’s honorees, a total of 329 individuals have received the title, including notable figures such as Bob Iger, Anne Hathaway, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others.