Digger Faces $150 Million Loss as Tom Cruise Film Flops

In a disheartening turn for Tom Cruise, his latest film, Digger, has experienced a dismal opening weekend, amassing just $20 million globally. This performance underscores one of the weakest debuts in Cruise’s illustrious career, marking a challenging chapter for Warner Bros as they navigate their future as a standalone studio.

Disappointing Box Office Performance

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Digger sagged at the North American box office, generating a mere $8 million. Typically a solid draw internationally, Cruise’s film also faltered abroad, raking in only $12 million from 74 international markets. This was a tough pill to swallow considering the film’s hefty production budget, estimated between $125 million and $150 million, with marketing costs adding an additional $100 million to the total expenditure.

A Cautionary Tale for Warner Bros

The poor reception of Digger follows a string of unfavorable reviews, prompting Warner Bros to resort to “decide for yourself” advertising campaigns. Estimates around expectations had been revised downward, reflecting the mounting concerns about the film’s financial viability. Critics have characterized Digger as a strained satire on climate change, although some have found merit in Cruise’s over-the-top portrayal.

Box Office Landscape and Competitive Releases

In contrast, the top spot at the North American box office was secured by Amazon MGM’s Verity, which debuted with a robust $32.6 million. This film, directed by Michael Showalter and starring Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway, draws from the successful trend of adaptations of Colleen Hoover’s novels.

Future of Warner Bros in Question

Initially positioned as a strong contender for awards season, Digger has now joined the ranks of Warner Bros’ underperforming slate, with no film having crossed the $100 million mark in the US this year. This lackluster showing comes just as Paramount Skydance completes its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, a merger anticipated to result in significant layoffs and strategic shifts regarding film production.

Critical Reception and Audience Feedback

Film consultant David A. Gross remarked, “Digger collapsed this weekend and the new management of the combined Paramount and Warner Bros…will soon decide what kind of movies they want from WB.” The current trajectory suggests a departure from the auteur-driven films that characterized past Warner Bros projects.

Tom Cruise’s Box Office History

This disappointing performance is particularly stark as Cruise, known for his blockbuster franchises like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick, approaches the end of his sixth decade. The last time he faced such a significant box office flop was with the 2017 reboot of The Mummy, which, despite its failures, still grossed $409.2 million worldwide on a $195 million budget.

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