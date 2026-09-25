Tom Cruise's Stunning Compliment to Kate Middleton Shocks Fans

Tom Cruise recently made waves when he reunited with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and her husband, Prince William, during the world premiere of his latest film, “Digger,” on September 22 at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London. The event marked the royal couple’s first joint appearance at a movie premiere since May 2022, when they attended the U.K. premiere of Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” Just days later, Cruise shared his insights about the royal couple on “The Graham Norton Show.”

Tom Cruise’s Praise for William and Kate

During the September 25 episode of the talk show, Cruise reflected on his time with the Duke and Duchess, describing them as “amazing” and “very charismatic.” He expressed how much he enjoyed their company, stating, “I had such a good time.” His comments highlighted the friendly nature of their interaction during the star-studded event.

Breaking Royal Protocol: A Gesture of Courtesy

The premiere saw a significant moment that caught the attention of royal watchers when Cruise offered his hand to Kate Middleton as they navigated the stairs. In a gesture that broke traditional royal protocol—where it’s customary for a royal to initiate any physical contact—Cruise extended his hand to assist Kate down the steps as she wore a stunning plum Jenny Packham gown. This marked a familiar gesture; he had similarly helped her at a previous event in 2022.

Kate’s gown featured a plunging neckline and a sweeping skirt, beautifully complemented by her choice of jewelry that carried royal significance. She wore the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, a piece of history that was given as a wedding gift in 1923, along with pearl drop earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton’s Grace Under Pressure

Kate was not without her surprises during the evening. Another unexpected moment occurred when Claire Tavernier, the chair of the U.K.’s Film and TV Charity, accidentally stepped on the train of Kate’s gown as they exited an escalator. The mishap knocked the princess slightly off balance, but she quickly regained her composure and laughed off the incident, demonstrating her poise in the midst of a royal event.