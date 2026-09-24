Warner Bros. Pushes Gremlins 3 Release to 2028

Warner Bros. has officially postponed the release date of “Gremlins 3,” moving it from November 19, 2027, to October 6, 2028. The film, which aims to capture both longtime fans and introduce the franchise to a new generation, has been highly anticipated since its announcement.

Project Details

David Zaslav, the CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, first unveiled the project during an investor call in 2025. The film sees the return of iconic figures from the original series: Steven Spielberg is back as executive producer, with Chris Columbus, known for his work on the “Harry Potter” franchise, set to produce and direct. The script is being penned by Hannah Marks, based on an original draft created by Chris Columbus, Zach Lipovsky, and Adam Stein.

Production Team

The production promises a strong lineup, with Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario of Amblin Entertainment collaborating alongside Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe from 26th Street Pictures. However, details regarding the official title, plot, and casting remain undisclosed at this time.

Franchise Legacy

The original “Gremlins,” directed by Joe Dante and released in 1984, was a groundbreaking horror-comedy that played a significant role in establishing the PG-13 film rating. It follows young Billy and his mischievous creature, a Mogwai, who wreaks havoc when its care instructions are flouted. The film was a tremendous box office success, grossing $212 million worldwide against a budget of around $11 million. Its follow-up, “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” released in 1990, garnered only $41 million but has since achieved cult classic status.

Excitement for the New Installment