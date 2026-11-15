Affordable Tech Gifts Under $25 That Wow and Delight

This holiday season, technology continues to dominate gifting trends, offering a plethora of options that cater to various interests and needs. Brands like Google Fitbit and Bose have recently launched exciting new products that are sure to elevate anyone’s wishlist, from innovative fitness trackers to high-quality home audio systems. Below, we’ve compiled a selection of must-have tech gifts starting as low as $25 that could delight anyone on your list.

Fitness Gadgets for Health Enthusiasts

The Google Fitbit has introduced new models, including the sleek Fitbit Air. This unique fitness tracker offers a screenless experience, making it ideal for those who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle without the distractions of typical smartwatch notifications. Priced at $99, the Fitbit Air allows users to track their health without the need for a subscription, although a Google Health Premium membership can enhance its features with personalized coaching.

For those who enjoy exercising outdoors, Shokz has unveiled the OpenFit Pro earbuds, designed specifically for runners and cyclists. These open-ear earbuds provide exceptional sound quality while ensuring users remain aware of their surroundings. Currently on sale, they promise comfort and stability, making them a great gadget for fitness lovers.

Elevate Your Home Theater Experience

Bose has made a grand return to home audio with the Lifestyle Ultra range, which includes stylish, Wi-Fi-enabled speakers designed for multi-room setups. This collection also features soundbars and subwoofers for a complete home-theater experience. The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Home Speaker, currently discounted by $50, delivers robust sound whether used solo or integrated into a multi-room system, and can stream audio via Bluetooth or Chromecast.

Smart Home Security on a Budget

Security is an important consideration for any home, and Ring offers several solutions at appealing prices. The Ring Indoor Cam 2K is an affordable option, currently priced at just $25. This wired indoor camera can capture high-definition footage and enables live viewing and two-way communication, allowing homeowners to stay connected even when they’re away. Additionally, Ring’s range of doorbell cameras are also heavily discounted, with savings of up to 60% off.

Where to Find These Tech Gifts

Best Buy is a leading retailer for securing the latest tech gifts this season. They offer various membership plans, such as the My Best Buy Plus, which costs $30 a year. Membership perks include free two-day shipping, 1% back in rewards, exclusive discounts, and extended return options, making it easier than ever to shop for the tech-savvy individuals on your gift list.