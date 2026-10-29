Curry Barker’s Halloween Short Film ‘Mama Bear’ Shocks Audiences

Curry Barker, the visionary director behind the critically acclaimed film “Obsession,” has unleashed his latest short film project, “Mama Bear,” exclusively on YouTube, just in time for the Halloween season. This swift release has ignited curiosity and excitement among horror enthusiasts eager for fresh, spine-tingling narratives.

“Mama Bear” Sparks Interest

Announced only days prior in collaboration with Windows, “Mama Bear” has quickly captured the attention of its audience. Many viewers are speculating about the significance of its title, suggesting it might be a playful nod to Barker’s breakout success, “Obsession.” Notably, one of the film’s main characters is named Bear, portrayed by Michael Johnston, further fueling this interpretation.

The Success of “Obsession”

“Obsession” is proving to be one of the year’s standout hits, raking in an impressive $519 million globally on a budget of under $1 million. In addition to significant box-office success, the film has garnered widespread critical acclaim and is generating Oscar buzz, particularly for Inde Navarrette’s portrayal of Nikki, Bear’s romantic interest. Through a mysterious toy known as the “One Wish Willow,” Bear successfully wins her affection.

In the wake of “Obsession,” Navarrette has landed a role as Rogue in the upcoming Marvel “X-Men” reboot, while Barker has secured a lucrative eight-figure deal with Universal and Blumhouse, underscoring the impact of his recent work.

Upcoming Projects

For fans eager for more substantial offerings from Barker, the director is also developing “Anything But Ghosts,” a horror-comedy backed by Focus Features and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, scheduled for release on May 7, 2027. Barker not only directs the film but co-wrote the script alongside Cooper Tomlinson, an “Obsession” star and long-time collaborator. Together, they take on lead roles, joined by a stellar cast including Violet McGraw, Chris Reinacher, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Aaron Paul.

The film’s intriguing logline promises a thrilling ride: “When a group of fame-seeking wannabe ‘ghosthunters’ find themselves in over their heads, things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control.”

Watch “Mama Bear”