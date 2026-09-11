Inde Navarrette and Curry Barker Reflect on ‘Obsession’ Journey

One year after its groundbreaking debut, the phenomenon of “Obsession” continues to capture the imagination of audiences and industry insiders alike. The film, which follows a friendzoned record store employee named Bear (Michael Johnston) who uses a mystical toy to compel the infatuated Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him, has transcended its humble origins. After its premiere at the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7, 2025, the film’s rights were snapped up by Focus Features for $14-$15 million, and it went on to gross over $500 million worldwide against a budget of just $750,000. This breakthrough catapulted writer-director Curry Barker, now 26, and star Inde Navarrette, 25, into Hollywood stardom.

Returning to TIFF: A Year of Transformation

On September 11, 2026, Barker and Navarrette returned to TIFF for a discussion titled “DIALOGUES The ‘Obsession’ Obsession with Curry Barker & Inde Navarrette” at the John Bassett Theatre, marking a notable chapter in their careers. The event, part of TIFF’s inaugural industry-focused hub TIFF: The Market, drew a considerable crowd, with lines extending down the halls of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre well in advance of the scheduled start.

“What a difference a year makes!” remarked TIFF Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky, who moderated the event. Barker and Navarrette reflected on the whirlwind journey they had experienced since the film’s premiere.

The Evolution of Nikki

Barker, known for his previous work on YouTube, shared his aspirations of becoming “a true storyteller,” which influenced his decision to step back from acting in “Obsession.” Navarrette explained her motivation for joining the project, which contrasted sharply with her past roles in shows like “13 Reasons Why” and “Superman & Lois.”

“I got sent the script because I wanted to do something completely different than I’d ever done before,” she shared. “I had this fire in my belly, and I wanted to show people what I could do.” Despite her initial insecurities about her audition, where she believed she “bombed it,” Navarrette was cast, thanks to Barker seeing potential in her performance. Following that, she had chemistry reads with Johnston, which boosted her confidence in bringing Nikki to life.

Intriguingly, their first day of shooting featured a pivotal scene in which Nikki is taken aback during an intimate moment with Bear. Navarrette insisted that Barker keep Johnston unaware of her preparations to maintain the authenticity of her character’s reactions. “I kindly asked Curry if we could not show Michael anything. Even though it doesn’t seem like it, I am quite shy,” she noted. “Which I think was great because there are so many moments where I scared the shit out of him.”

Creative Collaboration and Character Depth

Through their collaboration, Barker welcomed Navarrette’s input in transforming Nikki’s character, who was initially conceived as the “girl next door.” Navarrette suggested calling Bear “babe” and incorporating a more “playfully flirty” demeanor towards him. She elaborated, “I wanted the audience to understand why Bear would have the obsession because everything is seen from Bear’s perspective — her laughter, her enticement. I wanted to show what would convince Bear to make that wish.”

During the discussion, Kuplowsky touched on the topic of the “memeification” of Nikki, to which Navarrette replied, “You know, sometimes I feel like it’s not for me, you know what I mean? Because there are so many things growing up that I got to experience of other people… so I just kind of roll with it.” Barker added to her sentiment, expressing how the film’s internet presence has felt distanced from him, noting, “It starts to feel like it’s not mine anymore. It’s not mine anymore.”

A Personal and Professional Journey