Cameron Diaz Debuts Boldest Short Haircut in Years

Cameron Diaz rocks her shortest haircut in over a decade as she returns to the limelight with her new film, Bad Day. The actress has made waves with her fresh long bob, showcasing a stunning transformation that marks a significant change from her iconic long locks. As she immerses herself in her latest project, Diaz’s new hairstyle has not only captivated her fans but also highlights her bold fashion choices and renewed presence in Hollywood.

A Bold New Look

Cameron Diaz’s hair has never looked shorter than it does now. Fresh images from the filming of Bad Day, captured on Wednesday, October 1, illustrate her striking new lob—a chic and contemporary departure from her usual lengthy hairstyles. This transformation appears to have taken place in September, when she was first seen sporting her dramatically shorter hair while attending a celebrity casino fundraiser with her husband, Benji Madden.

A Nostalgic Throwback

The last time Cameron Diaz wore her hair this short was in 2013 while filming The Other Woman, where she starred alongside Leslie Mann and Kate Upton. Back then, her blonde hair was lightened to a soft platinum and cut to shoulder-length, marking a significant hairstyle shift for the actress. A decade later, Diaz is embracing her lob, proving that big changes can come back into style.

Fashion Forward

In addition to her new haircut, Cameron Diaz is also making headlines for her unique fashion choices on set. Recently, she has donned an eye-catching ensemble that includes oversized jorts, striped socks, a vintage-inspired track jacket, a camouflage puffer vest, and a striking red bucket hat. Her layered outfit serves as a daring counterpoint to current minimalistic trends, showcasing her willingness to experiment with her style.

About Bad Day

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Day is a comedy centered around “a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.” This film presents a humorous nod to the ’90s classic Falling Down, in which Michael Douglas portrayed a father struggling to reach his daughter’s birthday celebration. Diaz’s participation in this project follows her successful return to the screen earlier this year in Netflix’s Back in Action, further solidifying her comeback in the entertainment world.

Cameron Diaz rocks her shortest haircut in over a decade and continues to impress both in her craft and her style choices as she navigates her return to acting with confidence and flair.