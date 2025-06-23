The Hollywood Reporter Triumphs with 10 SoCal Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter has once again demonstrated its journalistic prowess, clinching 10 first-place honors at the 67th SoCal Journalism Awards. These prestigious accolades underscore the publication’s commitment to excellence in media and storytelling. With wins across various categories, including best magazine feature and a first-time recognition in the best headline category, The Hollywood Reporter’s success shines brightly in the competitive landscape of Southern California journalism.

A Night of Celebration

The awards were distributed by the Los Angeles Press Club during a star-studded event held at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom in downtown Los Angeles. This recognition follows The Hollywood Reporter’s recent win for best local magazine cover in the 2025 American Society of Magazine Editors’ cover contest, further cementing its reputation for quality and creativity.

Honoring Excellence

The evening also paid tribute to notable individuals in journalism and entertainment. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times and ESPN received the Joseph M. Quinn Award for Lifetime Achievement. CNN’s Clarissa Ward was honored with the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism, while actress Kim Fields was celebrated for her contributions to civic life with the Public Service Award.

A special segment highlighted “stellar coverage” of the 2025 L.A. wildfires, acknowledging media outlets such as ABC 7, Fox 11, and KTLA, among others, with a compelling video montage that captivated attendees.

Triumphs and Accolades

Among The Hollywood Reporter’s first-place wins were diverse categories that showcased its wide reach and impact. James Hibberd earned distinction for best headline with “Cats Are Finally Having a Big Hollywood Meow-Ment.” Lovia Gyarkye took home first place in film commentary for her piece, “Critic’s Notebook: A New Wave of Films Experiments With How We See Climate Change.”

Other top awards included features like Jason McGahan’s business/government piece “Elite Private Security” and Rebecca Keegan’s exploration of cognitive effects in “Can Watching Movies Rewire Your Brain?”. Each reflects the publication’s dedication to insightful and engaging narratives.

A Testament to Quality

With its 10 first-place wins and a multitude of other recognitions, The Hollywood Reporter continues to exemplify excellence in journalism. The accolades highlight the publication’s ability to craft compelling stories that resonate with both industry insiders and the general public. In an ever-evolving media environment, The Hollywood Reporter stands out as a beacon of influential and impactful journalism.