Cameron Diaz Spotted with Drew Barrymore and Andy Cohen

Cameron Diaz recently surprised fans with a rare public appearance alongside Drew Barrymore and Andy Cohen, making headlines in the process. The actress, known for keeping a low profile, took center stage in the Hamptons to celebrate a noteworthy collaboration between her wine brand, Avaline, and designer Stella McCartney. The event was a blend of fashion, friendship, and celebrity presence, marking a memorable evening for all involved.

A Glamorous Evening in the Hamptons

The 52-year-old actress looked stunning in Stella McCartney’s Spring 2026 collection, wearing a chic double-breasted boyfriend jacket and wide-leg trousers intricately embroidered with wildflowers. This rare sighting of Cameron Diaz was to celebrate Avaline’s limited edition French rosé, a collaboration that drew a star-studded crowd to the July 12 cocktail party.

The gathering hosted an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Andy Cohen, Emma Roberts, Alexandra Daddario, and more. Among the notable guests was Drew Barrymore, a testament to the enduring friendship she shares with Diaz.

A Long-Standing Friendship

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have been close friends for over 30 years, a bond often celebrated publicly. Barrymore has frequently spoken about their deep connection and mutual support. Earlier this year, Barrymore shared a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring photos of the two over the years, with a caption that read, “And then I met this friend of mine…” illustrating the profound relationship they share.

Celebrating Success and Collaboration

The event was not just about the star power but also about the successful collaboration between Avaline and Stella McCartney. The limited edition French rosé brought together the worlds of wine and high fashion, offering guests a taste of something truly unique. Cameron Diaz’s rare public appearance with Drew Barrymore and Andy Cohen added an extra layer of excitement to an already dazzling evening.

In a night that blended business, personal friendship, and celebrity allure, Cameron Diaz demonstrated her ability to captivate and connect, even in her rare public outings. The celebration served as a reminder of her enduring influence and the strong bonds she holds dear.