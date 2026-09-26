Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Celebrate Arrival of Second Child

Brody Jenner and his wife, Tia Blanco, are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Dolly Jane Jenner. The happy announcement came as Jenner shared the news on Instagram, revealing that their little girl was born on September 21, 2026, coinciding with International World Peace Day. He expressed his pride in Blanco, stating, “Mama & baby are in perfect health after an intense but quick unmedicated labor.”

Brody Jenner announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Tia Blanco in an Instagram post, as seen above. Brody Jenner/Instagram

In his post, Jenner shared that the couple named their new baby Dolly Jane Jenner, showing an image of himself holding her. Brody Jenner/Instagram

In a heartfelt message, Jenner further reflected on the overwhelming joy of expanding their family from three to four. “Watching you become a mom all over again reminded me just how amazing you are,” he wrote, concluding with, “Officially a girl dad to 2 💕.”

The couple’s first child, 3-year-old daughter Honey, was born in July 2023. In Jen’s post, he celebrated the moment by sharing a lovely image of Honey holding her newborn sister. “Mama & baby are in perfect health,” Jenner reiterated, highlighting how in love they have become during this precious time together as a family.

Honey, the couple’s first daughter, is captured in a sweet moment with her new sister Dolly. Brody Jenner/Instagram

Brody and Tia first publicly acknowledged their relationship in May 2022, and their engagement followed in June 2023 during Blanco’s baby shower. He proposed in a touching moment that Jenner shared on social media, stating, “Can’t wait to love you forever 💍.” The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, California, in July 2025, where they celebrated their love surrounded by family and friends.

The couple delighted fans with a glimpse of their love story as they shared a snapshot from their wedding in July 2025. Tia Blanco/Instagram

Earlier this year, in March, they announced that they were expecting baby number two. The couple’s joyful message conveyed excitement as they declared, “Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September ♥️.” During her pregnancy, Blanco continued to engage in her passion for surfing, sharing her adventures on social media, expressing gratitude for being able to enjoy the ocean while embracing motherhood.

Blanco continued to surf throughout her pregnancy, sharing moments of joy and appreciation for her body and the ocean. Instagram/Tia Blanco