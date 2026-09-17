Richard Christiansen Shares Celebrity Favorites: Pickles, Honey, and Coffee

Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo Estate—a farm and lifestyle brand based in Highland Park, Los Angeles—recently recounted a surprising moment that marked the beginning of an exciting collaboration. During a regular day at work, he received a call from Brandon Lee, son of Pamela Anderson, proposing that Christiansen partner with his mother, known for her passion for gardening. Initially unaware of who Brandon was referring to, Christiansen was taken aback when he learned the identity of the celebrity involved: “I was like, ‘Holy shit!’” he recalls.

Building a Brand with Celebrities

At that time, Flamingo Estate was already gaining attention for its celebrity honey collaborations. Christiansen had previously teamed up with stars like Julianne Moore and LeBron James to create special editions of honey. What’s notable about these collaborations is that all profits benefit not-for-profit organizations, and the celebrities involved do not receive any payment for their contributions.

An Unconventional Idea

During their first meeting, Christiansen pitched the standard honey collaboration to Anderson, drawing from his background growing up on a bee farm. “Honey’s easy for us. I take my hives to someone’s house,” he explained, detailing how hives have been placed on rooftops or in studios for past projects. However, Anderson surprised him with a different idea: “She said matter-of-factly, ‘I want to do pickles with you. It’s my aunt’s recipe,’” Christiansen shared. This partnership became a financial success, with Anderson’s $38 jars of pickles raising $500,000 for the California Wildlife Center.

A Glimpse into Creativity

Christiansen spoke to me via Zoom shortly before the release of his latest book, “Pleasure Principles.” This beautifully illustrated 408-page volume, subtitled “An Almanac from the Garden,” includes a diverse array of recipes, DIY projects, and reflections covering subjects from the history of the moon in cinema to celebrity dining establishments in Los Angeles. “I don’t have a car,” he admits, describing his unique writing process of dictating ideas into his phone while cycling around town. “That’s maybe why everything’s short, these short little stories.”

New Ventures and Aspirations

One of Christiansen’s latest endeavors ties him to Hollywood through a collaboration with the upcoming film “Practical Magic 2.” He has curated a collection of Flamingo Estate products, including bottles of olive oil and Green Goddess candles, which will feature in the movie. Additionally, Christiansen has created a themed gift box inspired by the film, which stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.