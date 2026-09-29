Bobbi Althoff's Surprising Ties to the Mormon Church

Whitney Leavitt and Connor Leavitt, who found love and partnership on the dance floor, took their relationship to the next level when they tied the knot in 2016. Their journey together has been marked by both joyful moments and significant challenges, navigating the complexities of life under the public eye alongside their three children: Sedona, Liam, and Billy.

Overcoming Challenges in the Spotlight

As a former contestant on Dancing With the Stars, Whitney Leavitt’s life took a turn during her Broadway run in May 2026, when she announced her departure from the show Mormon Wives. This transition came with its own set of rumors and scrutiny, particularly surrounding her husband’s sexuality, which led Whitney to address the gossip head-on.

During a candid conversation on the podcast Off the Vine in October 2024, she asserted the strength of their relationship by stating, “Do I need to put out a sex tape, or something? Like, trust me, we’re good. Everything’s fine.” Whitney attributed some of the misconceptions to the couple’s past struggles, specifically referring to Connor’s battle with a porn addiction. She explained, “I think it’s because when we were going through our personal stuff—and I know you haven’t seen it—but he struggled through a porn addiction. There’s a scene where one of my friends says something along the lines of how they could see how he was confused sexually.”

Renewing Their Vows

Despite facing these hurdles, Whitney and Connor are proud of their commitment to one another. They were just 23 and 22 at the time of their wedding, and their partnership has continued to grow stronger. To mark their 10th wedding anniversary in February 2026, the couple celebrated their love by renewing their vows.

Reflecting on their commitment, Connor shared with Brides that the renewal felt like a personal milestone, distinct from their original wedding day. “It felt like our wedding day, as much as it was for us, it really felt like it was for our families. So we really want to do something to make it ours, and this felt like a really fun way to do it,” he expressed.