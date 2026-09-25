Billy Lumby Tackles Schizophrenia Misrepresentation and Non-Actor Casting

The portrayal of schizophrenia in film, particularly in horror genres, has often perpetuated stereotypes, linking the condition with violent outbursts and chaos. British filmmaker Billy Lumby aims to challenge these misrepresentations with his feature directorial debut, “Florid,” which premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Inspired by his own mental health experiences, Lumby seeks to provide a more nuanced understanding of the condition.

The Story of Jamal and His Struggles

“Florid” tells the story of Jamal, a young man who prefers to say he “hears voices” rather than label his experiences as schizophrenia. He grapples with the challenges of balancing prescribed medication and his use of marijuana while living in supported housing in East London. As he becomes increasingly isolated, the voices in his head, deeply connected to past family events, intensify, particularly after he decides to stop taking his medication.

A Unique Approach to Cinematic Realism

Unlike many films that conclude with dramatic violence, “Florid” provides a tense yet realistic portrayal of mental health struggles. The film’s unsettling atmosphere is heightened by the immersive sound design that brings the voices to life, drawing viewers into Jamal’s unsettling reality. Jonathan Jules, who plays the lead role, delivers a compelling performance, informed by a unique approach during filming where he listened to the voices spoken by actors remotely.

Lumby praised Jules for his ability to portray the complexities of mental illness authentically, pointing to moments of genuine emotion that arose during filming. As Jamal navigates his inner turmoil, he hears three distinct voices: a critical little girl reflecting his low self-worth, a motivational voice from the rapper Unknown T, and a more negative voice representing his stepdad, sowing doubt and paranoia.

Inspiration from Real Experiences

Lumby’s personal experiences inform the film, alongside extensive research into the U.K. National Health Service’s mental health system. He spent time on psychiatric wards, shadowed social workers, and spoke with individuals experiencing various mental health challenges. This commitment to authenticity extended to casting, with several roles filled by non-actors who brought their own real-life experiences to the project.

The film includes contributions from individuals with firsthand knowledge of mental health issues, including an NHS care coordinator who plays Jamal’s caregiver. Lumby noted how these collaborators sought involvement because they, like him, wish to see authentic representations of their experiences on screen.

Advocacy Through Storytelling

At its core, “Florid” aims to raise awareness about mental health, an area Lumby identifies as significantly underfunded within the NHS. He emphasizes the importance of discussion to combat stigma and misunderstanding surrounding severe mental health issues, noting that while many might not resonate with his film, he hopes it provokes conversation and reflection.