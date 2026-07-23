Liam Coen Predicts Breakout Season for Bhayshul Tuten

Liam Coen is bullish on Bhayshul Tuten entering the new season, calling attention to the young back’s blend of power and speed and suggesting he could play a major role in the offense. Coen’s comments, made on The Schrager Hour, frame Tuten as the presumed lead option while the team balances touches to keep complementary backs involved.

Coen’s assessment: power, speed and red-zone chops

Speaking on The Schrager Hour, Coen talked up Tuten’s ability to create yards after contact and his straight-line speed. He also noted Tuten’s prowess as a red zone runner, traits that explain why the coaching staff views him as a primary downhill option.

Backfield roles and familiarity

With Travis Etienne gone, Tuten is the presumed starter, but Chris Rodriguez is expected to see plenty of work as well. Coen’s prior relationship with Rodriguez—Coen coached him at Kentucky—adds an extra layer of familiarity with how Rodriguez fits in the offense, potentially shaping how touches are allocated.

Fantasy outlook and expectations

Tuten is generally viewed as the higher-upside bet in early drafts: he’s being taken as the RB25, compared to RB42 for Rodriguez. Early drafters are treating Tuten as the player with the greater ceiling, while Rodriguez’s role and Coen’s familiarity with him make him a reliable complementary option. It’s likely that one of these two backs pays off their ADP, but Coen and observers acknowledge it will be difficult for both to return value in the same season.