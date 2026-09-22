Broadway's Evita Welcomes Diego Rodriguez and James Olivas

Broadway is set to welcome back the iconic musical “Evita” next spring, featuring a star-studded cast led by Rachel Zegler, Diego Rodriguez, and James Olivas. The trio promises to bring new energy to the classic rock opera, which tells the rags-to-riches story of Argentine first lady Eva Perón.

Returning Cast and Exciting Newcomers

Rodriguez and Olivas will reprise their acclaimed roles as Che and Juan Perón, respectively, from last summer’s celebrated West End production. Zegler, who earned an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Eva Perón, will once again embrace the iconic character. Director Jamie Lloyd’s revival garnered accolades in London, setting high expectations as it makes its way to the Great White Way.

A New Take on a Timeless Classic

The musical, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice, features beloved songs such as “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.” Rodriguez returns to Broadway after his notable performance in Lloyd’s revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” while Olivas is making his Broadway debut with this production, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Additional Cast and Ensemble

Joining the main cast is Bella Brown as The Mistress and the alternate Eva Perón, along with Ángel Lozada as Agustín Magaldi. The ensemble will feature a diverse group of talented performers, including Giuseppe Bausilio, Mely Berdion, Brandon Borkowsky, and many more, rounded out by swings such as Alexis Hasbrouck and AK Naderer.

A Legacy of “Evita”

“Evita” first captivated audiences in London’s West End in 1978, starring Elaine Paige, before making its Broadway debut in 1979 with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin. It has been revived multiple times and was even adapted into a 1996 film featuring Madonna and Antonio Banderas.

Changes for the Broadway Production

The revival will take place at the Winter Garden Theater, following a 10-week engagement of Lloyd’s adaptation of “Much Ado About Nothing,” starting on October 31. In a notable departure from the West End production, Zegler will not perform “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina” from the balcony of the theater, as logistical challenges prevent replicating the iconic moment. Lloyd expressed enthusiasm for new interpretations: “When we started discussing a New York production, it became apparent that our Palladium staging of ‘Don’t Cry for Me Argentina’ would not be possible. I am really excited to explore a new idea, made especially for Broadway.”