Bob Daly Resigns from AFI Board Chair Position

Bob Daly, a prominent figure in Hollywood, is set to conclude his 17-year tenure as chair of the American Film Institute (AFI) Board of Directors. His departure will be officially announced during the next trustee meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, as first reported by Variety.

The Legacy of Bob Daly at AFI

Daly’s journey with the AFI began in April 1981, and he was appointed chair on Oct. 8, 2009, succeeding co-chairs Jon Avnet and John Cooke. Reflecting on his time at AFI, Daly expressed, “In a career that brought me from running CBS to Warner Bros. to the Los Angeles Dodgers, I can honestly say that serving as Chairman of the AFI Board of Directors has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This is a board that represents all aspects of the film and television communities, and to see them come together with a shared passion for the art form has been a wonder to behold. Long live the AFI!”

A Storied Career in Hollywood

Daly’s extensive career spans decades and encompasses various influential roles within the entertainment industry. He began at CBS in 1955 as a gofer and eventually served as president, overseeing all television operations during his 25-year tenure. In 1980, he joined Warner Bros. as chairman and co-CEO, where he, alongside Terry Semel, achieved 16 consecutive years of record earnings. Their leadership led to the release of 13 Best Picture Oscar nominees, culminating in three wins for films such as “Chariots of Fire,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “Unforgiven.”

After his time at Warner Bros., Daly took on the role of chair and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers for four years before selling the team in 2004. In addition to his work in entertainment, he also led the charity Save the Children.

Impactful Leadership

Bob Gazzale, the president and CEO of AFI, praised Daly’s contributions, stating, “Leadership is an art in itself — and in that regard, Mr. Daly is a master. Over the past forty years, no single person has had a greater impact on AFI’s work in preservation, celebration, and education than Bob Daly — and we have promised to march forward each day with a promise to prove him proud.”

The Future of AFI