Exciting news for Marvel enthusiasts: Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday.” This announcement was made by Marvel Studios and Disney Animation on Sunday, accompanied by an engaging Instagram post featuring Steinfeld herself.

Steinfeld’s Announcement on Instagram

In the Instagram video, Steinfeld quipped, “Hey, so I’m here with my movie ‘Hexed,’ but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie,” before revealing a black director’s chair adorned with her name. The caption of the post read, “Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s ‘Hexed’ before she returns in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’”

Previous Appearances as Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld first introduced audiences to Kate Bishop in the 2021 Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” Her character appeared alongside Jeremy Renner’s superhero, showcasing a fresh and dynamic portrayal. Additionally, Steinfeld had a brief appearance in a post-credits scene for 2023’s “The Marvels,” where she shared the screen with notable Marvel stars such as Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani.

Steinfeld’s Reflection on Kate Bishop

In previous interviews, Steinfeld expressed her admiration for the character, stating, “It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone.” She continued, “Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up — somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals.”

Shifting Dynamics in the MCU

Prior to Steinfeld’s announcement, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was confirmed to return in “Avengers: Doomsday,” as revealed during the season finale of “VisionQuest.” In a post-credit scene that replayed the conclusion of 2022’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” it was hinted that Wanda Maximoff could return after being seemingly crushed within a mountain, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom appearing to lift the rubble off her.

Release Date for “Avengers: Doomsday”