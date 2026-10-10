Asian Narratives Thrive in Hollywood, Yet Challenges Abound

As Hollywood continues to broaden its embrace of Asian narratives, the journey to get these stories on screen remains a challenge. Helen Lee-Kim, president of international at Lionsgate, recently characterized this struggle at the Busan International Film Festival. During the panel discussion titled “UTA × Gold House: Hollywood & The Asian Diaspora,” she emphasized that “every movie is still a fight.”

Bridging Cultures Through Storytelling

The panel, moderated by Variety’s Asia Editor Naman Ramachandran, featured insights from key figures across the entertainment spectrum, including Lionsgate, UTA, Gold House Studios, Hybe America Studios, and East West Bank. The focus was on how to present Asian stories to a broader audience while preserving their unique cultural identities.

The Pandemic’s Impact on Film Consumption

Lee-Kim noted that the pandemic shifted viewing habits, exposing audiences to films in diverse languages and diminishing language as a barrier in film consumption. She argued that the core appeal of Asian content lies in its compelling concepts, which can resonate with viewers beyond Asia.

Success Stories and New Directions

Highlighting the action thriller “Karoshi,” directed by Takashi Doscher and starring Teo Yoo, Lee-Kim pointed out that such projects showcase Asian talent within Hollywood. However, she stressed that studios must continue to take creative risks on an individual basis to bring these stories to life.

David Park from UTA cited landmark successes like “Parasite” and “Squid Game.” According to him, these projects opened up the possibility for Asian filmmakers to explore varied paths without necessarily relocating to Hollywood or producing work in English. He also referenced Na Hong-Jin’s upcoming project, “Hope,” focusing on its strong original concept and its global appeal with a mix of Asian and international stars.

Organic Collaborations and Authenticity

Christine Yi, president of Gold House Studios, remarked that the company seeks stories beyond predefined genres, highlighting the need for originality and personal perspectives. Her emphasis on new voices underscores a commitment to authenticity, ensuring creators do not have to dilute their material for broader appeal.

James Shin, president of Hybe America Studios, echoed this sentiment by discussing the importance of collaboration with Korean artists as the studio develops its film and television initiatives. He stressed the necessity of cross-cultural creative partnerships, using “K-Pop: The Debut” as a prime example.

Investing in Southeast Asia’s Creative Landscape

Bennett Pozil, executive vice president at East West Bank, highlighted the rising investment activities in Southeast Asia. He referenced the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) as a model for directing funds into the regional industry, along with co-production efforts in Singapore and Thailand, marking a turnaround in cross-border storytelling.

The Call for Authenticity